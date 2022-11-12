Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Christopher Martin’s refocuses Thanksgiving charity tradition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After 35 years, Christopher Martin’s Restaurant in New Haven announced it will no longer be holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner for homeless and poor families. In the past, the restaurant would open its doors on Thanksgiving Day to up to 500 working poor and homeless people. It would serve them […]
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Bristol Press
'Stuff-A-Cruiser' returns to Bristol Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol Police Department, the Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services and Santa Claus are teaming up to collect toys for the city’s Holiday Gift Giving Program this Saturday at the Bristol Walmart. The “Stuff-A-Cruiser” event will be held from 10 a.m....
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Area family is hoping Bridgeport residents can help reunite them with their cat Lily. The cat has been missing since Nov. 8 after it snuck out of the house. The family believes she is likely quite frightened. The family lives on South Virginia Avenue in the are of the United...
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Fairfield County, Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
darientimes.com
These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bristol Press
Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
cityofwesthaven.com
Painter Park pavilion immortalized as ‘Conroy Corner’
PHOTO — West Haven state Rep. Dorinda Borer, left, and Mayor Nancy R. Rossi present citations to Tom Conroy, a former program coordinator at the city Department of Parks and Recreation, dedicating the Painter Park pavilion as “Conroy Corner” on Monday, Nov. 14. The blue-and-white vinyl sign was unveiled in honor of Conroy, who retired from the department in September after 27 years of service. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds
The Winter Festival on The North Haven Fairgrounds will be on Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26th!
Eyewitness News
Firefighters respond to water treatment facility in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a water treatment facility in New Haven on Tuesday morning. The facility is located on East Shore Parkway. Details about the incident have yet to be released. Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. Refresh this...
goodmorningwilton.com
The Can’t-Miss Wilton Party of the Year that Stocks the Wilton Food Pantry for the Year
Anyone who’s lived in Wilton for the last decade will tell you, the party of the year happens in December. And the GOOD that comes from the party lasts a whole year long. Wilton Rocks for Food is an annual music concert fundraiser in support of the Wilton Food Pantry and the Connecticut Foodshare Food Bank. It features 30 Wilton residents you may recognize from the sidelines, the Village Market checkout line, or other places around town, now showing off their amazing musical talents and performing a three-hour concert spanning five decades of Rock history.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush
I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
fox61.com
Hartford announces $1 million Small Business Investment Fund
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the city will use $1 million from a small business investment fund to help small businesses grow and prosper. It is no secret that new businesses are making downtown Hartford their home, especially in downtown Hartford. This new grant program is for businesses that have been open and operating for at least a year.
Comments / 0