Read full article on original website
Related
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
These Texas Cities are Among the Best Warm-Weather Winter Destinations
Texas is a popular destination for folks who live up north looking to escape the cold. But, traveling here during the winter doesn’t necessarily ensure a vacation in warm weather. Don’t get me wrong. Yes, it will most likely be much warmer than Minnesota or North Dakota. But we...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Even though the Dallas Cowboys lost, that doesn't mean the whole week is ruined, especially for a lottery player out in East Texas.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
Texas Man Proposes After Finding Lost Ring In Tornado Debris
A tornado could not stop the love of this Texas couple!. And we couldn't imagine a more exciting proposal. Dakota Hudson was disheartened when he came home to find his home in Powderly, TX, had been completely destroyed by a recent tornado. Tornados are often life changing events and for...
WFAA
Possible snow in North Texas? A look at the roads as our Oklahoma neighbors hit with winter weather
North Texans have seen steady rain, but is snow coming? WFAA Reporter Tiffany Liou hits the road to find out.
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car While Not In It In Texas?
Look, the temps are dropping and the mornings are getting colder. So, a warm car is what you want when you get in it right? Well, you've got to warm it up. So, you run out and start your car and let it run. Or, maybe you hit your key fob and start it with the heater on. Either way, when you heat your car do you stay in it? Or, do you leave and go back inside and let it warm up in the driveway?
Texas Ranch With Bar, Dance Floor, 2 Custom Homes Heads To Auction
The ranch has beautiful river views.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?
The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
B93
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0