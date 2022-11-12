ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Senator Says Ron DeSantis Is The Leader of The GOP

Politico quotes Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now the leader of the Republican Party. The question is: who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis,” Lummis said on Monday. “Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not.”
FLORIDA STATE
WyoFile

How long will MAGA crowd control Wyoming politics?

When a state lawmaker proclaimed at a recent pre-election meeting that a “red wave” would soon hit Wyoming, the mostly Republican crowd went wild. I laughed. Out loud. Pretty unprofessional of me, and not very bright, since I was covering an event in decidedly unfriendly territory. But come on, folks — how much redder can we get?
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy