PODCAST: Recapping Tennessee

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Missouri got destroyed by Tennessee thanks to a poor defensive showing and the usual offensive performance. The guys recap the game, talk about Arkansas, and reflect on the poor schedule Mizzou didn’t take advantage of this season.
Defense powers Missouri men’s basketball to 82-53 victory over the Lindenwood Lions

Everywhere the Lions looked, a Tiger was there. Oh my. That’s how it appeared for the Lindenwood Lions, who faced the in-state Missouri Tigers for the first time in program history. Missouri consistently hunted down stray passes, attacked the Lindenwood offense with full-court press and showcased why they are the “Top-Cats” of Missouri college basketball.
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which former player would help this team the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. While Missouri’s Defense has been steadfast for much of the season, the Offense has left...

