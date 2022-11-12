If you were to tell most people that the person with zero points in the first half would end up being the leading scorer in the game, they would probably say it was either a low-scoring game or this person just exploded. The latter is true for Lauren Hansen, who unleashed 17 points all in the second half with 13 of those points coming in the third quarter, leading the Missouri Tigers to a 65-47 win over the Western Kentucky Lady Hilltoppers.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO