Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance
Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day
When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizzou football will honor 21 seniors Saturday but several more could return in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will honor 21 senior football players before Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State, but another handful of seniors won’t take part in the pregame ceremony or postgame ritual, several of whom have already decided to return for the 2023 season. Then again,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite
Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri men's golf signs four decorated golfers to National Letters of Intent
Missouri men’s golf added four golfers during the early signing period Tuesday. Nicolas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder will bring their talents to Columbia in the fall of 2023. Dominguez, who hails from Mexico City, is ranked 70th by the American Junior Golf Association and has...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Longtime commissioner Duff passes
Harold Boyd Duff, 87, a longtime educator, civic leader and member of Loudon County Commission for 28 years, died Thursday at his home. Duff graduated from Roane County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College and had advance degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He worked...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri attorney general’s office fined $12,000 for Sunshine Law violations under Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge hammered the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday for purposeful and knowing violations of the Sunshine Law under former Attorney General Josh Hawley, issuing maximum fines to the state agency. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem concluded the attorney general’s office...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More courthouse repairs approved
Loudon County Commission last week approved by a 7-2 vote additional age-related repairs to the Loudon County Courthouse. Insurance agreed to cover expenses related to the 2019 fire that severely damaged the historic structure. The county is responsible for paying for repairs declared age-related. “The repairs are age-related and not...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lenoir City Council getting new face
Two incumbents and one newcomer won the three available seats on Lenoir City Council. Incumbent James “Jim” Shields received the most votes, 1,017, in the Nov. 8 edition, according to unofficial results from the Loudon County Election Commission. Incumbent James Brandon garnered 897 votes, while challenger Todd Kennedy had 868 votes.
Comments / 0