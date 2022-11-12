ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance

Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day

When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite

Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
COLUMBIA, MO
Longtime commissioner Duff passes

Harold Boyd Duff, 87, a longtime educator, civic leader and member of Loudon County Commission for 28 years, died Thursday at his home. Duff graduated from Roane County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College and had advance degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He worked...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Lenoir City Council getting new face

Two incumbents and one newcomer won the three available seats on Lenoir City Council. Incumbent James “Jim” Shields received the most votes, 1,017, in the Nov. 8 edition, according to unofficial results from the Loudon County Election Commission. Incumbent James Brandon garnered 897 votes, while challenger Todd Kennedy had 868 votes.
LENOIR CITY, TN
More courthouse repairs approved

Loudon County Commission last week approved by a 7-2 vote additional age-related repairs to the Loudon County Courthouse. Insurance agreed to cover expenses related to the 2019 fire that severely damaged the historic structure. The county is responsible for paying for repairs declared age-related. “The repairs are age-related and not...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

