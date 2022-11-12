Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Boxing Scene
Ionut Baluta is Motivated To Knock Liam Davies Out
IONUT BALUTA HAS issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
Boxing Scene
Liam Williams vs. Nizar Trimech Added To November 25 Card at York Hall
Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) will be setting his sights on a statement win to gear up for another shot at the world title as he faces Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs), as he hopes for a big win in York, live on Channel 5. One of Welsh boxing’s most...
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Motivated To Work His Way To Position of Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall
British junior welterweight champion Dalton Smith is motivated to work his way up to the top fighters in his weight class. This past weekend at the Manchester Arena, Smith won a unanimous decision in his mandatory defense against Kaisee Benjamin. Smith is now hoping to get bigger challenges in the...
Boxing Scene
Kirstie Bavington vs. Naomi Mannes EBU Title Clash in Rotherham
Kirstie Bavington returns to action this Saturday to defend her EBU European championship against undefeated German, Naomi Mannes, at the Magna Carta in Rotherham writes Jack Heather. The 30-year-old captured the esteemed welterweight title in her hometown of Wolverhampton earlier this year when she defeated former world title challenger, Timea...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Boxing Scene
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Boxing Scene
Joyce Trainer Points to Pressure, Body Shots as Key Against Usyk
The trainer of heavyweight contender Joe Joyce thinks the key to defeating Oleksandr Usyk was revealed in his last fight. Ismael Salas, the respected trainer who has been working with London’s Joyce for the past five years, said he was struck by how Usyk responded to Joshua’s body shots during their 12-round heavyweight unification rematch in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles, Salas said Usyk had enough shaky moments to convince him that Joyce would have his way with the skilled Ukrainian.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Boxing Scene
Igor Mikhalkin Will Aim For Big Fight After Stunning Dilmurod Satybaldiev
37-year-old light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin celebrated his biggest and most important victory in the last four years on Saturday evening. In Moscow, Mikhalkin stepped into the ring against favorite Dilmurod Satybaldiev in a ten round bout – and won a convincing unanimous decision. Mikhalkin was booked for the fight...
Boxing Scene
Brian Mendoza: I'm Always Ready, I Want To Return as Soon as Possible!
Brian Mendoza (21-2) picked up the biggest win of his career earlier this month, when he stopped former Jeison Rosario in the 5th round of their Showtime televised bout. The fight took place at the Armory in Minneapolis. The Albuquerque native started off fast, dropping Rosario in the second round...
Boxing Scene
Jose Sanchez, Leonardo Sanchez Ink Promotional Pacts With Miguel Cotto, H2
Led by veteran trainer Joel Díaz; undefeated Mexican-American prospects José ‘Tito' Sánchez and his brother Leonardo 'Leo' Sánchez signed promotional agreements with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment. “The Sánchez brothers are great fighters, they have a warrior style that caught our attention from the...
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership
One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
Boxing Scene
BOXXER's Shalom: McCaskill and Taylor Make Most Sense For Natasha Jonas
WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is looking to face the biggest names possible in 2023. Last Saturday night in Manchester, Jonas added the IBF title to the WBO and WBC belts with a dominant ten round unanimous decision win over Marie-Eve Dicaire. Earlier this year, Jonas jumped...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
