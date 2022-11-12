Read full article on original website
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
Two vintage airplanes collide and crash during Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two vintage airplanes collided and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show reenacting a World War II raid when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m., the FAA said. In a press conference, the Commemorative Air Force said B-17s usually run with a crew of four or five people and that only one person was onboard the P-63. The CAF did...
WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow
DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
Vintage military aircraft collide mid-air at Dallas air show
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
B-17 In Horrific Mid-Air Collision At Dallas Airshow (Updated)
Alan Wilson/WikicommonsLocal authorities are responding after the fiery crash in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
The death toll has risen to six after a mid-air plane crash at an air show in Dallas, officials said Sunday.
Flights into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport disrupted by fuel pump fire
A fuel pump caught fire at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday, forcing a ground stop and hundreds of flight delays at one of the nation's busiest hubs, officials said. By 3 p.m. CST, there had been at least 713 delays of flights into or out of DFW, which accounted...
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
