New York State

ESPN analyst and former Jet Damien Woody predicts Jets will win AFC East

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
ESPN recently gathered their staff to build some predictions for the second half of the NFL season and there is a little bit of love for the New York Jets, even if the person making the claim is a little biased.

Among their surprise division winners, ESPN analyst, and former New York Jet, Damien Woody made the claim that the Jets will win the AFC East.

Yes, the New York Jets (6-3) will beat out the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots for the division title. They haven’t won their division since 2002, and ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is giving them just a 9.6% chance to do it. But New York is 4-0 on the road and has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

I think quarterback Zach Wilson can keep the mistakes to a minimum, allowing the Jets to pull out one of the closest divisions in football. — Damien Woody, NFL analyst

It’s certainly understandable for Woody to support his former team, but it’s not like the Jets are that much of a dark horse anymore in the division. They hold a 2-1 record in the division, including wins over the other two teams that have six wins in the group, the Bills and Dolphins. Plus, Josh Allen is banged up and there’s no guarantee he plays, or plays at 100% in Week 10 against the Vikings.

The Bills are still considered the favorites in the division and the Dolphins are likely the second-favorite. But the Jets have put themselves in position to be in the mix at the end of the season and crazier things have happened in the NFL.

Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
