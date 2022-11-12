Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8/10 Ohio State Makes In-State Trip to Athens Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) makes an in-state trip to Athens to face Ohio (0-2) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+. 8/10 Ohio State travels to Athens to face Ohio on Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Takes on Wake Forest in NCAA Opener Thursday
Ohio State at Wake Forest — 2022 NCAA Tournament. Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Spry Stadium (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a Thursday match against host Wake Forest in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. First touch is set for 6 p.m. with ESPN+ streaming the match live.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Eastern Illinois Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes its opening three-game homestand this week by hosting Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have earned CSC Academic All-District Honors. Maddy Lowe, Emaly Vatne, Kine Flotre and Kailyn Dudukovich have all earned the award for the first time. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Takes Down No. 4 Nebraska in Four Sets
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-5, 15-1 B1G) beat No. 4 Nebraska (22-3, 14-2 B1G) in front of a sold-out Covelli crowd in four sets (31-29, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16) on military appreciation day on Sunday. The first set was the longest set of the season...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikulasikova’s Career-High 23 Leads Buckeyes Past BC 82-64
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – Coming off a great defensive effort in the season-opener, the No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) forced 35 Boston College (1-2) turnovers and ran away with an 82-64 road victory on Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Senior Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 23 points and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Marder Powered Her Way into Ohio State Record Books
One of the greatest power hitters in program history, Sam Marder helped to rewrite the Ohio State record books from 2007-10. The first three-time All-American in program history, Marder finished her career at Ohio State after setting both the single-season and career records for home runs (19 and 61, respectively). The 2010 Ohio Sate Female Athlete of the Year from Calabasas, Calif., had a .384 career batting average, .778 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage, all career records. She also holds the record for RBI (191), total bases (438) and walks (232). A four-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, Marder’s walk total ranks No. 5 all-time in NCAA Division I history, while she is also 26th in career home runs and her slugging percentage is the 15th-higest.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
