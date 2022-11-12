One of the greatest power hitters in program history, Sam Marder helped to rewrite the Ohio State record books from 2007-10. The first three-time All-American in program history, Marder finished her career at Ohio State after setting both the single-season and career records for home runs (19 and 61, respectively). The 2010 Ohio Sate Female Athlete of the Year from Calabasas, Calif., had a .384 career batting average, .778 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage, all career records. She also holds the record for RBI (191), total bases (438) and walks (232). A four-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, Marder’s walk total ranks No. 5 all-time in NCAA Division I history, while she is also 26th in career home runs and her slugging percentage is the 15th-higest.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO