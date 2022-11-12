NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT TO REDEEM [REF. O.C.G.A., Section 48-4-5 et seq.; 48-4-45 & 48-4-46] TO: KINGSTON LANE LAND TRUST #593 Occupant of 593 KINGSTON LANE N.W., Rockdale County, Georgia. RE: FORECLOSURE OF EQUITY OF REDEMPTION FOR TAX SALE DEED (REF. O.C.G.A. § 48-4-45, 46) Take notice that: The right to redeem the following described property, to wit will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred as of five oclock (5 p.m.) on December 22, 2022 or 30 days after legal service of the Notice pursuant to OCGA 48-4-45 et seq., whichever date is later: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 0360030058, Land Lot 307, 16th District, Rockdale County, Georgia, being 0.46 acre, more or less, Lot 27, Block B, Section Two, Kingston Woods Subdivision, shown in Plat Book I, Page 264, described in Deed Book 5515, Page 166, known as 593 Kingston Lane Northwest. That property known as 593 KINGSTON LANE N.W. according to the present system of numbering homes and having tax parcel identification number 0360030058. The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated November 2, 2021, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia in Deed Book 7207, Page 159. The property may be redeemed on or before the time and date stated above by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Pacifica Properties LLC c/o Carolina D. Bryant, Esq. Ayoub, Mansour & Bryant, LLC 675 Seminole Avenue, Suite 301 Atlanta, Georgia 30307 404.892.2599 Please be governed accordingly. 928-86866 11/16 23 30 12/7/2022.

