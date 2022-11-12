Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen purchased by Times-Journal Inc.
MARIETTA, Ga. — Southern Community Newspapers Inc., parent company of the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen, has sold six of its seven properties to Times-Journal Inc., which publishes 15 Georgia newspapers. The publications acquired by Times-Journal are the Gwinnett Daily Post, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Henry Herald, Clayton News...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT TO REDEEM [REF.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT TO REDEEM [REF. O.C.G.A., Section 48-4-5 et seq.; 48-4-45 & 48-4-46] TO: KINGSTON LANE LAND TRUST #593 Occupant of 593 KINGSTON LANE N.W., Rockdale County, Georgia. RE: FORECLOSURE OF EQUITY OF REDEMPTION FOR TAX SALE DEED (REF. O.C.G.A. § 48-4-45, 46) Take notice that: The right to redeem the following described property, to wit will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred as of five oclock (5 p.m.) on December 22, 2022 or 30 days after legal service of the Notice pursuant to OCGA 48-4-45 et seq., whichever date is later: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 0360030058, Land Lot 307, 16th District, Rockdale County, Georgia, being 0.46 acre, more or less, Lot 27, Block B, Section Two, Kingston Woods Subdivision, shown in Plat Book I, Page 264, described in Deed Book 5515, Page 166, known as 593 Kingston Lane Northwest. That property known as 593 KINGSTON LANE N.W. according to the present system of numbering homes and having tax parcel identification number 0360030058. The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated November 2, 2021, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia in Deed Book 7207, Page 159. The property may be redeemed on or before the time and date stated above by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: Pacifica Properties LLC c/o Carolina D. Bryant, Esq. Ayoub, Mansour & Bryant, LLC 675 Seminole Avenue, Suite 301 Atlanta, Georgia 30307 404.892.2599 Please be governed accordingly. 928-86866 11/16 23 30 12/7/2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Battery manufacturer plans $2.5B facility in Coweta County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Archer Aviation announces $118 million plant at Covington airport
COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County approves COVID-relief fund allocations
COVINGTON — After months of discussions on how the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent, the Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved allocations to go to small businesses, non-profit organizations, youth programs and more. Commissioners approved recommendations on the $16,922,876 in allocations at their...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 7 - Nov. 10
♦ WNB Factory, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Nov. 7; Routine; 83/B.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Maegon Shernard Murray, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Cleveland S Williams Personal Representative's Address: 1275 Corley RD NW Conyers, GA 30012 This 21 day of October, 2022. 908-86703, 11/16,23,30,12/7,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2022:. • Ladarius Jamal Thomas, 32, Old Salem Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Early voting dates set for Senate runoff
Advance in-person voting in the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker begins Sunday, Nov. 27 in Rockdale County and Monday, Nov. 28 in Newton County. Advance in-person voting in Rockdale County will take place at the Board of Elections Office at...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
Comments / 0