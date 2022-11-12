Biden told them the two lies that got tgem to the polls. He promised student loan debt forgiveness, which he was never going to deliver, and soon he will give an excuse for not codifying abortion as well.
Young people are not dumb and naive. Young people are the future like all the generations before them. They see the hatred in discrimination. They are friends across race lines, they don't hold hatred for LGBTQ. They are about inclusion instead of exclusion. They have genuine compassion. They have each other's backs. Their future belongs to them. I give them credit for hope to heal and unite this nation for all of us.
I Swear to God I was going to move to Mexico sooner than retirement I was over it all the lies and ya'll know all the BS, I've had a fresh breath of relief air! ya'll know relief breath! Thank you for doing what's right!!! Mad love!!! Still Proud to be American!!!
Related
Women Need To Marry, 'Settle Down,' So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House
Kellyanne Conway: Republican candidates must not let Democrats ‘slink away’ from Biden’s mistakes
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Republicans' chances of winning the Senate are improving
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 113