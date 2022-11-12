ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the...
WRAL News

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed in the...
WRAL News

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was noteworthy because world...
WRAL News

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
WRAL News

Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future

BRIDGWATER, ENGLAND — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley Point C...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

WASHINGTON — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

THOMAS FRIEDMAN: The Big Liar and his losing Little Liars

EDITOR'S NOTE: Thomas Friedman is The New York Times' foreign affairs columnist. He has won three Pulitzer Prizes and is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. I got a little emotional voting this year. First, I went to...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes as lawmakers begin...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

'War not an excuse:' Ukraine rail boss keeps trains running

KYIV, UKRAINE — The orders came from on high, from Ukraine's president and one of his ministers: Get trains running again to the latest city newly retaken by our troops. “So literally: tanks, then trains,” said Ukrainian rail network boss Oleksandr Kamyshin, recalling the presidential instructions he received as the southern city of Kherson was being liberated last week, ending eight months of Russian occupation.
WRAL News

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12,...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. The two were killed on Tuesday when a missile...
WRAL News

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

NEW YORK — Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis. Users...
WRAL News

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives...
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets. “People...
WRAL News

US stocks slip as Target stumbles, weighs on retailers

NEW YORK — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56...
WRAL News

Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman,...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy