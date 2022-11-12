Read full article on original website
Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the...
Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed in the...
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was noteworthy because world...
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the...
Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future
BRIDGWATER, ENGLAND — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley Point C...
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
WASHINGTON — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments...
George W. Bush, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speak on 'Russian aggression,' China
Former President George W. Bush and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen both spoke at a presidential center event discussing the 'Struggle for Freedom' in international democracies.
THOMAS FRIEDMAN: The Big Liar and his losing Little Liars
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thomas Friedman is The New York Times' foreign affairs columnist. He has won three Pulitzer Prizes and is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. I got a little emotional voting this year. First, I went to...
Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes as lawmakers begin...
Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
CNN — The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery. Congress returned for a lame duck session on Monday...
'War not an excuse:' Ukraine rail boss keeps trains running
KYIV, UKRAINE — The orders came from on high, from Ukraine's president and one of his ministers: Get trains running again to the latest city newly retaken by our troops. “So literally: tanks, then trains,” said Ukrainian rail network boss Oleksandr Kamyshin, recalling the presidential instructions he received as the southern city of Kherson was being liberated last week, ending eight months of Russian occupation.
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher
SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12,...
NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. The two were killed on Tuesday when a missile...
Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst
NEW YORK — Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis. Users...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives...
European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets. “People...
US stocks slip as Target stumbles, weighs on retailers
NEW YORK — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56...
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman,...
Chinese spy sentenced to 20 years in prison in GE Aviation case
A Chinese spy was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to steal GE Aviation trade secrets. Federal prosecutors said Yanjun Xu was the first Chinese spy extradited to the U.S.
