numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr.'s availability is currently in question after Orlando's forward suffered a right plantar fascia strain. In a matchup against a Minnesota unit ranked 19th in defensive rating, Mo Bamba could potentially see more minutes if Carter Jr. is out .
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/15/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones will play his previous bench role after Ja Morant was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Jones to record 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
