A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
US News and World Report
As World Population Hits 8 Billion, China Frets Over Too Few Babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child. Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China's population but that...
Company claims orders worth $2 billion to produce ‘Future Brake System’ in 2025
German-based technology company Continental Automotive claims to have secured its first significant order in the third quarter for its semi-dry brake system called 'Future Brake System' (FBS). The mass manufacture of its semi-dry brake system (also known as FBS 2) is claimed to be worth approximately €1.5 billion (U.S. $1.55...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
Cryptocurrency crippled: '$662 million' ghosted from bankrupt FTX in 24 hours
Ghosting of $662 million in tokens from Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt digital asset exchange FTX in just 24 hours has crippled the already drowning cryptocurrency sector. The most recent development in one of the darkest times for the cryptocurrency sector, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. "Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings -...
US News and World Report
Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
US News and World Report
Ford Must Bring More Work In-House to Preserve Jobs - CEO
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley...
TechCrunch
GoFreight raises $23M to become the “Shopify of freight forwarding”
The Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline. The round included participation from LFX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and returning investors Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight, which currently has about 1,000 customers, helps...
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
Ghana picks Lazard, GSA, Hogan Lovells as advisers for debt talks -sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Ghana picked financial advisers Lazard and Global Sovereign Advisory (GSA) as it prepares for a rework of its overseas and domestic debt, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Quartz
Tesla makes eight times more profit than BYD per car
But on net profit per vehicle sold, Tesla leads by miles. In the first three quarters, Tesla reported a net profit of $8.87 billion dollars. In the same period, BYD reported a net profit of 9.31 billion yuan, or $1.14 billion dollars using the average exchange rate during that time.
US News and World Report
Russia to Postpone $1.4 Billion of Belarus Debt Payments for 10 Years
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will allow Belarus to postpone debt payments totalling $1.4 billion for 10 years, while also setting a fixed interest rate, according to draft laws approved by Russian lower house of parliament, or Duma, on Tuesday. At the start of the year, Belarus has asked Russia to...
China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
UAE Official Calls for 'Unambivalent' US Security Commitment
DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official called on Monday for "codified and unambivalent" commitments from the United States to its security, adding it had no interest in "choosing sides". The UAE and Saudi Arabia, wary of Iran's nuclear and missiles programmes, have been strengthening links with China,...
US News and World Report
Reactors at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants Shut Down After Russian Strikes
(Reuters) - Several reactors at two Ukrainian power plants automatically shut down as a result of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that millions of people were left without electricity. Russia pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least one person and...
US News and World Report
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
US News and World Report
U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
