ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Shock and disbelief': World War II bomber, smaller plane collide and crash at Dallas air show

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRhj7_0j8kXPXV00
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP

Two World War II-era planes crashed to the ground in Texas after colliding Saturday while flying over a Dallas air show, federal authorities confirmed.

Bystander videos of the incident posted online appear to show a small fighter plane clipping a slower-flying B-17 bomber at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show. The collision caused an explosion as planes fell to the ground, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

It is unknown how many people were on the aircraft, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement. It's also unclear if anyone on the ground was hurt.

"Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident," Leah Block, vice president of marketing for Commemorative Air Force, told USA TODAY in an emailed statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHm7G_0j8kXPXV00
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military planes collided and crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city's downtown.

Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

OCTOBER: Small plane crashes, billowing flames as law enforcement responds in Marietta, OH

VIDEO: Pilot who threatened to crash his plane into local Walmart lands with no injuries

Live TV news footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the bomber in a grassy area.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a renown World War II bomber, and the Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Both aircraft flew out of Houston, according to a statement from Block.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as "America's Premier World War II Airshow," according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Shock and disbelief': World War II bomber, smaller plane collide and crash at Dallas air show

Comments / 30

DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago

So sad.I might be out of line but why are these airshow crashes fairly common....even in other countries too.If you think of every regular large commercial airline and how many different names they have buzzing around airports coast to coast literally like huge aluminum honeybee's....but then you take these guys that were either a Maverick.....Ace....or Top Gun or at least experienced thousands of hours of flight and they crash more often.I might think age becomes the big factor.

Reply(2)
7
Helen
3d ago

Dearest Lord Jesus, my prayer is for the families of the pilots that crashed to be comforted and that they have all they need to get through this tragedy.in your holy name I pray. Amen.

Reply
7
Alicia Renee
3d ago

how awful. no one survived and yet some ppl here laugh about it. what if u were on that plane when it crashed with the bomber jet. may the ones involved REST IN PEACE

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Two dead as WWII planes collide during Dallas air show

At least two crew members were killed when two World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Dallas, a pilots association said, with witness footage showing Saturday's crash ending in a fiery explosion on the ground. The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
HILLIARD, OH
fox4news.com

1 injured after semi crashes under bridge in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - A major crash in Arlington spilled more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel on Interstate 30 overnight. Police said a semi was headed west on the freeway when it crashed into a bridge pillar. The driver was pinned inside the truck’s cab for 20 minutes before first...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

677K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy