By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s interested in defending his WBC heavyweight title against former champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder for a fourth time. Fury believes the fourth fight with Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) would break records if they staged it at Wembley Stadium in London. Whether a fourth can happen between the two fighters is unclear at this time because both guys are going in different directions.

1 DAY AGO