Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout
By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
Who should Gervonta Davis fight on Jan.7th in DC?
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t said who he’ll be fighting in his next fight on January 7th in Washington, DC. If Tank is going to fight in DC, the ideal opponent for him is Maryland native Gary Antuanne Russell, who is arguably a far more talented fighter than the guys that he’s been fighting during his career.
Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2: Do fans still want this fight?
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are expected to meet in the first half of next year if ‘The Body Snatcher’ wins his next fight on November 26th against Jermaine Franklin. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) are both coming off losses and...
Should Jermall Charlo be stripped of WBC 160-lb title for inactivity?
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo has been inactive for 17 months since defending his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. The WBC has yet to step in and strip the inactive Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) or give him the emeritus tag they give their injured champions if they’ve been sitting inactive for ages.
Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?
By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
Eddie Hearn on why Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia not happening
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn believes that PBC doesn’t want to make the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia if DAZN is going to be involved. At the same time, DAZN has invested a lot of money in the young star Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs), and they’re not going to let him fight on SHOWTIME without being involved.
Bivol fighting Canelo at 168 sounds good to Sergio Mora
By Craig Page: Sergio Mora favors Dmitry Bivol coming down from 175 to rematch Canelo Alvarez at 168 for his four belts in the super middleweight division. There are more interesting fights for Bivol at 168 than at 175, and he can make more money. The former junior middleweight champion,...
Gervonta Davis says Montana Love took “Easy way out” of Steve Spark fight
By Craig Page: Gervonta Davis criticized Montana Love last Saturday night in reaction to him being disqualified for pushing Steve Spark out of the ring in the sixth round in their headliner on DAZN at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. Tank remarked on Twitter after the contest that Love (18-1-1,...
Dmitry Bivol impresses Tim Bradley with win over Gilberto Ramirez
By Sam Volz: Tim Bradley was impressed with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s control of range with his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th. The way that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) moved in and out of range and dominated the heavyweight-sized former WBO super...
Caleb Plant will quit against David Benavidez predicts Tim Bradley
By Sam Volz: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will quit against David Benavidez in their fight in WBA super middleweight title eliminator March, according to Tim Bradley. Bradley feels that the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) submitted in his eleventh round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last year in November and thinks that he’ll quit again.
Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder fight in Wembley stadium
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s interested in defending his WBC heavyweight title against former champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder for a fourth time. Fury believes the fourth fight with Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) would break records if they staged it at Wembley Stadium in London. Whether a fourth can happen between the two fighters is unclear at this time because both guys are going in different directions.
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...
Vergil Ortiz gives ‘Boots’ Ennis “trouble” says Robert Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Robert Garcia believes the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr will give Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis a lot of “trouble” when or if they fight. Garcia acknowledges that fans will pick ‘Boots’ Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) to beat Vergil, but he says he would have to “kill” him to win that fight.
Rolly Romero has plan to lure Gervonta Davis into giving him a rematch
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a secret plan to lure Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into giving him a lucrative rematch in 2023. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) isn’t saying what his secret plan is, but it’s likely to be a strong social media push in which he trash-talks the inactive secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
Naoya ”The Monster” Inoue – a nickname well deserved
By Stefan Radosavlević: Calmly and respectfully, Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue celebrated his 23rd victory and a third belt in his weight class last June with a win over Nonito Donaire. He raised his right hand, hugged his opponent like it was on sparring session, and that was it.
Montana Love’s disqualification loss to Steve Spark could be overturned by commission
By Dan Ambrose: Montana Love’s sixth round disqualification loss to Steve Spark from last Saturday night could be overturned and changed to a no contest. Love’s promoter Eddie Hearn is making a claim to have his DQ defeat to Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) because he feels the referee David Field made a bad decision by disqualifying Montana in the sixth round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.
David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis hits harder than Errol Spence says Chris Van Heeden
By Brian Webber: Chris Van Heerden says he feels Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis hits harder than IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. Van Heerden fought both of them, and he says that when Boots Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) hit him in their fight in 2020, the power was on another level than Spence.
Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
Keith Thurman has “everything to gain” fighting Errol Spence says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has everything to gain in his WBC-ordered fight against IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Bradley feels it’s a huge opportunity for the former WBA/WBC 147-lb Thurman (30-1 22 KOs) to get a title shot and a big payday against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).
