Dekalb, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Drops Overtime Bout with Cleveland State

DePaul women's basketball dropped a 90-83 overtime decision to Cleveland State at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday evening. Sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow netted a career-high 42 points, matching the program record for points in a single game, while grabbing 15 rebounds in the setback. A total of four Blue Demons finished...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Returns Home to Host Cleveland State on Tuesday

CHICAGO – DePaul women's basketball returns home to Wintrust Arena for a matchup with Cleveland State on Tuesday evening. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. with live coverage on FloSports and live stats available on StatBroadcast. Tickets are available here. DePaul (1-1) will look to bounce back from...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Kicks Off Gavitt Games Against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The DePaul men's basketball team heads north for its first road trip of the season as the Blue Demons are set to take on Minnesota for the opening night of the Gavitt Games. The game is slated for Monday evening at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network with Jeff Levering and Shon Morris on the call.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Fenwick win over De La Salle keeps Prep Bowl hopes alive

While disappointed to lose to Morgan Park 14-6 Oct. 29 in the first round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs, the Fenwick High School football team would be glad to win this year’s Chicago Prep Bowl championship, which would be the fifth in program history and its first since 2010.
OAK PARK, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Four Blue Demons Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

CHICAGO - Four members of the 2022 DePaul men's soccer squad have been named to the College Sport Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team. Michael Anderson, Marek Gonda, Grant Herbek and Jacob Huth each earned the nod for the Blue Demons. They are the first All-District nominees for DePaul men's soccer since Ron Branstetter in 1989.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Aneesah Morrow Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- DePaul sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow is one of 50 players selected to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Watch List presented by Wendy's. Morrow added to her preseason accolades which include AP Preseason All-America, Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, unanimous preseason All-BIG EAST and mention on the Katrina McClain Award Watch List.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

NIC-10 announces all-conference football selections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The picks are in for the NIC-10 All-Conference football team for the just completed 2022 season. Following is a look at all the selections as made by the conference’s coaches. Offensive MVP: QB Conor Dennis-BoylanDefensive MVP: LB Nick Winters-Belvidere NorthCoach of the Year: Bob Moynihan-Harlem 1st Team All-Conference OffenseWR-Mark Harris-Sr. BoylanWR-Dedric Macon-Jr. FreeportTE-Tyler […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago Hotel Opens in Illinois

Genuine Hospitality, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hotel operator, announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago, the first Tru by Hilton in Illinois. The 121-room hotel located near downtown Naperville, Illinois is within easy reach of the city’s attractions. Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be the second...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

