Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

UVA Wins Three of Four Races at Rivanna Romp

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team won three of four races at the Rivanna Romp Sunday (Nov. 13) on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Varsity Pair races as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season. The annual regatta featured crews from UCF, Duke,...
UVA Downs Wake Forest 72-52 to Open ACC Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (3-0, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with a 72-52 victory against Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena to cap its season-opening home stand. The victory marked the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Cavaliers opened their season with three consecutive wins. It was the earliest ACC game in program history.
No. 5 Virginia Defeats No. 9 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (2-1) won 6-3 over No. 9 Columbia (0-1) on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA’s top three positions on the ladder cruised to 3-0 sweeps to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 advantage over the Lions. Aly Hussein and Omar El Torkey both finished 2-0 on the weekend at the one and two positions respectively. Taha Dinana grabbed his first win of the season at the three position. Myles McIntyre also went 2-0 on the weekend with a 3-0 win against Columbia’s Jacob Bulbulia.
Statements From Carla Williams, Tony Elliott

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”
