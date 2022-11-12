Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
wrestlinginc.com
This Is Bret Hart's Mt. Rushmore Of Technical Wrestlers
Bret Hart proudly donned the nickname "The Excellence of Execution" for his expertise in technical wrestling. His impressive work earned him a spot not just in the WWE Hall of Fame, but also in the Canada Walk of Fame, becoming the first pro wrestler to earn that accolade. As a...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming
The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion. The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance. MJF is currently the number one...
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Gets New Nickname, Wrestles Return Match On WWE Raw
It's only been a week since her WWE return, and Mia Yim already has a new nickname, a televised victory under her belt, and several factions vying for her services. On the 11/14 "WWE Raw" in Louisville, KY, The O.C. officially introduced Yim as the solution to their "Rhea Problem" in a backstage segment, with Luke Gallows taking credit for recruiting Yim since he "has a way" with women, causing Yim to roll her eyes. Thereafter, Karl Anderson revealed Yim's new nickname while hyping up her return match against Tamina Snuka.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
wrestlinginc.com
Full Details On How To Watch AEW Full Gear
The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is only days away, with Full Gear all set to go this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But if for some reason one is unable to make it to Newark, there's no cause for alarm, as the promotion will have many other options that allow fans to view the show, and those options, as revealed in a press release issued earlier Monday morning, will be very familiar to AEW fans. Full Gear will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or on the Bleacher Report app on devices such as Apple TV and Roku. The event will also be available on traditional PPV, FITE TV for international audiences, and will be in select movie theaters in the US.
wrestlinginc.com
Akira Tozawa Shares Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw
Akira Tozawa wrestled his first match on "Monday Night Raw" last night since competing in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying match battle royal in June. This was Tozawa's first televised singles match on 'Raw" since he suffered a defeat against Keith Lee in September 2021. Tozawa suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin after Corbin nailed him with the End of Days for the win. This match came about after Tozawa challenged Corbin to a match following their poker game backstage that was won by Tozawa.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Has One More Big WWE Goal
Natalya has been on WWE's main roster for nearly 15 years and has wrestled nearly every top woman who has stepped through the company since she began. In November 2010, Natalya won her first title since making her way to the main roster, as she defeated the team of LayCool for the Divas Championship. Natalya held onto the title for 70 days and did not hold championship gold again until SummerSlam 2017 when she defeated Naomi for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Natalya's third, and most recent, championship victory is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Tamina. Natalya revealed which WWE Women's Championship she currently has her eyes set on.
Comments / 0