Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
People Are Revealing The Moment They Realized They’re Privileged And I’m Riddled With Second-Hand Guilt
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Owner of a Lonely Heart
Episode 7 of The Crown Season 5's title is “No Woman’s Land,” which is somewhat ironic considering it is exclusively about one woman. For the first time this season, the show allows Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) to take center stage, surprising given she’s undoubtedly the main draw this year as we inch closer to her passing in the show’s timeline. She may be in the spotlight in this episode, but it sure is a lonely one. Peter Morgan takes great pain to show how isolated Diana finds herself in the wake of her separation from Charles (Dominic West): she swims alone (we get it, Peter, she’s adrift!), arrives at glamorous events solo, and sullenly watches TV by herself in her apartment. Unsure what to do with herself now that she is “neither royal nor normal.”
'My Policeman' Wastes the Talent of Its Supporting Cast
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Policeman.My Policeman, which debuted on Amazon Prime last week and was directed by Michael Grandage, has received extensive criticism for its predictable script and melodramatic plot line, as well as the underconfidence of its leading man, Harry Styles. Styles plays closeted policeman Tom Burgess, who, trying to survive institutionalized homophobia in 1950s Brighton, marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) to conceal his passionate love affair with art curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). However, as Patrick's efforts to hold onto Tom become increasingly desperate and Tom's relationship with Marion unravels subsequently, the film suffers from its own foregone conclusion: Namely, Marion's lifelong feelings of guilt over her final, and successful, effort to sabotage her husband's homosexual affair.
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
