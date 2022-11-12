Read full article on original website
Press Release: PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 16
Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit will ask for China's help on the economy, climate change and Ukraine shortly in the first meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and a British prime minister for almost five years.
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
EU opens in-depth study of Booking bid for Sweden's etraveli
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are opening an in-depth investigation into online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG.O) 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) bid for Sweden-based eTraveli Group. The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-member European Union, said on Wednesday that it had given itself until March 31...
Astra Protocol ICO: What you need to know
Astra Protocol’s ICO was launched on Friday, 11 November, via Tokensoft. The core team of 12 people, listed on the project’s website, is led by Damien O’Brien. Nothing can be commented on how it will perform either in the near or in the long term. ICO is...
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Get a personalised experience for your customers through Stratiform
Businesses are increasingly focusing on personalising their offering to deliver enhanced value to clients/customers. Stratiform Business Solutions is a top-notch Salesforce Consultant that personalises its customer relationship management services based on the client’s business needs. Stratiform identifies relevant Salesforce features for its clients to deliver enhanced returns on investment.
BRIEF-Elon Musk's Twitter On 'Collision Course' With EU Regulators - FT
* ELON MUSK’S TWITTER ON ‘COLLISION COURSE’ WITH EU REGULATORS - FT * EUROPEAN REGULATORS HAVE GROWN PARTICULARLY CONCERNED FOLLOWING MUSK’S CHAOTIC ROLLOUT OF FLAGSHIP PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE TWITTER BLUE - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3hQlT6k. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
