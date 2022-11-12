Read full article on original website
Biden administration warns of large increase in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness - CNBC
(Reuters) - Biden administration has warned of a 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness, CNBC reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Press Release: PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 16
Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit will ask for China's help on the economy, climate change and Ukraine shortly in the first meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and a British prime minister for almost five years.
UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
Putin calls for price controls as Russian car sales crash to record low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin urged the Russian government on Wednesday to control car prices, as one industry head said Western sanctions could send annual sales crashing to below 1 million for the first time since records began. Auto sales have fallen over 60% so far this year, and...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms
(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
Kalkine : Why are Asian shares mixed on warning from the US Federal Reserve? | Kalkine Media
Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector. Watch out this video for more. Source: Reuters.
Fed's Barr: Bank capital requirements low on list of causes for Treasury market illiquidity
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank capital requirements would be "relatively low" on the list of reasons for the liquidity issues in the U.S. Treasury market, the Federal Reserve's financial regulatory chief said on Wednesday, adding the central bank is committed to using the "full range" of its tools to address the problem.
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
EU opens in-depth study of Booking bid for Sweden's etraveli
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are opening an in-depth investigation into online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG.O) 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) bid for Sweden-based eTraveli Group. The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-member European Union, said on Wednesday that it had given itself until March 31...
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was steady at $1,777.76 per ounce by 11:27 a.m. ET (1627 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3%...
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Britain's NICE recommends against NHS use of 5 COVID treatments as not cost-effective
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s agency that determines if medicines should be used in the National Health Service (NHS), has recommended stopping the use of five COVID-19 treatments, including Merck & Co's's antiviral pill for high-risk patients, citing cost-effectiveness concerns. The review, conducted by the National Institute for Health and...
U.S., Japan and partners mobilise $20 billion to move Indonesia away from coal
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A coalition of countries will mobilise $20 billion of public and private finance to help Indonesia shut coal power plants and bring forward the sector's peak emissions date by seven years to 2030, the United States, Japan and partners said on Tuesday. The...
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
