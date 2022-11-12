Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Amazon has laid off some staff in its devices unit as it targets 10,000 cuts
(Adds latest layoff plans, executive statement) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement,...
kalkinemedia.com
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Musk Says Making Much More Affordable Vehicles Would Make A Lot Of Sense
* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "MY WORK LOAD HAS RECENTLY INCREASED QUITE A LOT" * ELON MUSK SAYS 'I HAVE TOO MUCH WORK ON MY PLATE'. * MUSK SAYS 'THERE IS NO WAY TO MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY' WHEN ASKED ABOUT TWITTER. * MUSK SAYS COMBINATION OF YOUTH, ENERGY AND...
kalkinemedia.com
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) confirms a significant VHM target at Nhacutse deposit
New aircore drilling delivers high mineralogy and high-grade assay results, confirming a new target “Cihari”, located within the north-east of the Nhacutse deposit within Mining Licence Application (MLA) Corridor South (11137 C). The Cihari discovery is in line with the company’s goal to further upgrade the economics of...
kalkinemedia.com
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over whales
An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine's lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Would China meet Australia “half way”?
Australia-China relations look like they’re beginning to warm with China’s premier stating his nation is prepared to meet Australia “half way”. The news comes as Australia looks to seize the opportunity amidst the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Chinese spy sentenced to 20 years in prison in GE Aviation case
A Chinese spy was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to steal GE Aviation trade secrets. Federal prosecutors said Yanjun Xu was the first Chinese spy extradited to the U.S.
kalkinemedia.com
Auto File: Is China’s EV Market Slowing Down?
Greetings from the Motor City! Would you believe Detroit is one of the 50 Best Places to visit in North America? No joke. The D is No. 10 on a list compiled by the website Travellemming.com. Should I tell them there’s snow on the ground and the sky is battleship gray this morning? Shhhh!!! Clearly, anything is possible these days. With that in mind, we will read the latest signs that China’s electric vehicle boom is slowing down, look at how the flurry of new electric vehicles is boosting an overlooked corner of the U.S. manufacturing economy and, yes, check in on the rock and roll party that is Elon Musk’s Twitter.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS) shares faring today?
At 3.02 PM AEDT, Pilbara's shares were trading at AU$4.97 each, up 2.90% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.69% up at 17,480.30 points. Pilbara provided information about its capital management framework (Framework) today. Shares of ASX-listed materials company Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) are trading in...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300...
Comments / 0