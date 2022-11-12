Read full article on original website
Related
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
What Is Wassail? A Kentucky Mom Shares Her 3 Favorite Holiday Recipes
The holidays are the perfect time to try new and delicious recipes. We found one that a lot of people don't know about but need to add to their list for serving-IT'S DELISH!. If you are an apple cider fan you are going to fa la la la love Wassail.
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Indiana Nurses Weigh In on Proper Care for the Blisters Your Holiday Shoes May Leave Behind
What do you do when you end up with a blister on your foot? Do you leave it alone and hope for the best or do you puncture it and drain it? That seems to be the burning question and we have the answer!. Blisters Happen. I am not unfamiliar...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
14 Really Awesome Animal Encounter Photos Caught on a Kentucky Trail Cam
A Kentucky trail camera captured some pretty wild and strange animal encounters and we have all the photos. You have to see these pictures they are unbelievable. Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis' museum district. Could ‘going solar’ work for your home and budget?
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Learn How Shoeboxes From Southern Indiana Bring Joy to Needy Kids Around the World
As we get older, Christmas becomes (or at least it should) less about us and the presents we hope to get, and it becomes more about giving and seeing the joy on others' faces, especially kids. This time of the year it's important to remember how incredibly blessed we are in this country, and we can't forget how many people aren't as fortunate. Those people deserve some joy this holiday season too, don't they? You can deliver that joy with a simple shoebox and the help of Operation Christmas Child.
Indiana Mail Carrier Spots Rare Albino Deer While on Route
Just how rare is it to spot an albino deer? Statistically, it's pretty rare as the chances of a deer being albino are one in 20,000! So what exactly is albinism? According to WorldDeer.org albinism is caused by a genetic mutation that prevents the cell's ability to produce melanin. Melanin...
Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America
Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
More people are turning to food banks as rising prices hit Hoosiers' wallets
A line of cars stretched out past Gleaners Food Bank’s property Tuesday morning, all in need of groceries. How people turning to food banks could help the economy.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Indiana man makes money reselling old shoes from Goodwill
We all have those old shoes in our closets. Some we haven’t worn in years. Maybe some of them look a little rough and you’re thinking of throwing them in the trash. But many times these shoes are worth money. All people have to do is clean them up, take some nice photos, and list them on eBay or Poshmark.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0