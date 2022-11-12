ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.edu

Ithaca Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 4 Case Western Reserve University in Second Round of NCAA’s

Cleveland, Ohio – The Ithaca College women's soccer team battled No. 4 Case Western University in a second round matchup of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship tournament as the Bombers fell 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans will move onto the Round of 16 as both teams battled the elements with flurries during parts of the match. Ithaca concludes their season with a 13-4-4 overall record.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Women’s Cross Country Finishes Third at NCAA Niagara Regional

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College women's cross country team narrowly missed out on an automatic bid as IC finished third in the NCAA Niagara Regional hosted by the University of Rochester on Saturday. Ithaca will find out at 3 p.m. on Sunday if it is selected as an at-large team for the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships in Lansing, Mich. later this month.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New York sees the first snowfall of the season

Syracuse, N.Y. — After a long stretch of summer-like temperatures in November, winter is now settling in. Many Central New Yorkers saw the first snowfall of the season overnight, but neighbors across central New York say they are already well prepared for the cold winter ahead. The official start...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.edu

Planning underway for 19th annual fall program of all-college Ithaca Seminars

Planning for the fall 2023 lineup of Ithaca Seminars is underway and all new and returning Ithaca Seminar instructors are warmly invited to express their interest in teaching. The Ithaca Seminars are 4-credit, liberal arts, interdisciplinary, small-class first-year seminars offered principally in the fall semester of each academic year. The Ithaca Seminars welcome each and every new student to Ithaca College and the aspirations of a college experience and are a foundational course in the Integrative Core Curriculum (ICC).
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people

Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
Lite 98.7

Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!

I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy