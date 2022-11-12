Read full article on original website
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
ithaca.edu
Ithaca Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 4 Case Western Reserve University in Second Round of NCAA’s
Cleveland, Ohio – The Ithaca College women's soccer team battled No. 4 Case Western University in a second round matchup of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship tournament as the Bombers fell 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans will move onto the Round of 16 as both teams battled the elements with flurries during parts of the match. Ithaca concludes their season with a 13-4-4 overall record.
ithaca.edu
Women’s Cross Country Finishes Third at NCAA Niagara Regional
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College women's cross country team narrowly missed out on an automatic bid as IC finished third in the NCAA Niagara Regional hosted by the University of Rochester on Saturday. Ithaca will find out at 3 p.m. on Sunday if it is selected as an at-large team for the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships in Lansing, Mich. later this month.
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer makes his college decision
D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who was offered by Syracuse basketball more than a year ago, has elected to suit up for blue-blood program Kentucky, according to media reports. The decision by the 6-foot-3 Wagner to play for the Wildcats and their head coach, recruiting...
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
cnycentral.com
Central New York sees the first snowfall of the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a long stretch of summer-like temperatures in November, winter is now settling in. Many Central New Yorkers saw the first snowfall of the season overnight, but neighbors across central New York say they are already well prepared for the cold winter ahead. The official start...
ithaca.edu
Planning underway for 19th annual fall program of all-college Ithaca Seminars
Planning for the fall 2023 lineup of Ithaca Seminars is underway and all new and returning Ithaca Seminar instructors are warmly invited to express their interest in teaching. The Ithaca Seminars are 4-credit, liberal arts, interdisciplinary, small-class first-year seminars offered principally in the fall semester of each academic year. The Ithaca Seminars welcome each and every new student to Ithaca College and the aspirations of a college experience and are a foundational course in the Integrative Core Curriculum (ICC).
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
Jubilee Homes of Syracuse completes construction of two single-family homes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 18, to celebrate the completion of construction on two new single-family homes. The ceremony will take place at the two new homes on 431 and 441 Martin Luther King West in Syracuse at 3:00 p.m. The quality new […]
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Binghamton Board of Ed decides not to close elementary schools
The Binghamton City School District's Board of Education came to a consensus at its November monthly meeting this evening that the best option from the feasibility study at this time is to not close any elementary schools, and search for more funding.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
