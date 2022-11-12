Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Wine and shop: Publix customers at select Florida locations can drink while they get groceries
Ever wanted to have a glass of wine while shopping for groceries? Customers at certain Publix locations in Florida are now able to do just that!
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
bungalower
Orlando’s best annual craft fair, Grandma Party Bazaar, is on December 11￼
Grandma Party Bazaar (Facebook | Instagram) is back at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park at 1842 Winter Park Road [GMap] this Sunday, December 12. The annual event will take over the Stardust parking lot from 10 a.m. to sundown and will feature the best of the best local makers, creators, and oddities, curated by the event organizers – some of whom you can see below by scrolling down.
Icon Park to add new attraction, plans more growth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Icon Park, a popular International Drive food, entertainment and retail destination in Orlando, has big plans in the works -- starting with a new addition to its iconic attraction, The Wheel.
fox35orlando.com
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar
Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
Kissimmee truck and car show benefits Second Harvest Food Bank
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The holiday season of giving back to the community is upon us and event in Kissimmee helped bring people together. The Promenade at Sunset Walk hosted the Truck and Car Show event Sunday afternoon to start the holiday season. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off from Florida coast despite...
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Comments / 1