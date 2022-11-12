ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL James Gmiter Says 'Goodbye'

On Sunday, West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter is giving up the game of football. The redshirt junior posted on Twitter "I'm going to miss this game... thank you for everything." Gmiter has been sidelined since leading up to the Texas Tech contest with an undisclosed injury and lost his...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy