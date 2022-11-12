Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole spares Black Daytona, mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems to...
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Homicide investigation underway at Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they’re investigating a homicide on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Frigate Dr. in the Mariner’s Village neighborhood just after 8 p.m. to investigate reports of a “suspicious person.”. See a map of...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Commissioner Brandon Arrington to host Thanksgiving meal food distribution Saturday November 19
District 3 Commissioner Brandon Arrington is inviting the community to a free, drive-thru Thanksgiving Meal Distribution from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, November 19th at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 3880 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. Turkey Dinner Boxes will be distributed to the first 600...
momcollective.com
Holiday Markets in Central Florida
Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
WESH
Man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say the man's body was found in a workshop part of the home. Investigators searched through the home, its garage...
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
WFTV
Photos: NASA launches Artemis I moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
NASA Moon Rocket NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Terry Renna)
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Lake Eola swans receive checkup during Orlando’s annual swan roundup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful’s most beloved birds got top treatment at Lake Eola on Saturday. The City of Orlando gathered a team comprising a veterinarian and specially-trained volunteers to round up as many as 80 swans Saturday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
Orlando, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Timber Creek High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
wmfe.org
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
bungalower
Orlando resident shares Nest video of Amazon package delivery during Hurricane Nicole
As first reported by Newsweek, a local Reddit user posted a video from their Nest camera that caught an unexpected package delivery in the middle of Hurricane Nicole last week, and people aren’t too happy about it. This Young Amazon Driver Delivering Packages at 5:25 a.m. During Hurricane Nicole...
