Orlando, FL

click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole spares Black Daytona, mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say the man's body was found in a workshop part of the home. Investigators searched through the home, its garage...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
ORLANDO, FL

