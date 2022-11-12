Washington State starts Grant Stephens at left tackle in place of injured Jarrett Kingston

Read full article on original website
Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing
PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Idaho State Board of Education statement on the tragedy at the University of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich began Monday’s special Board meeting with a statement on the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend in an apartment near the U of I campus. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On...
Some details emerge in homicide of four University of Idaho students, many questions remain
Information from the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County coroner shed some light on the homicide of four University of Idaho students. On the third day of the investigation, many questions still remain. You can find more details on this story here.
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House
The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
Close friends of UI murder victims to holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (U of I) community was rocked on Sunday, Nov. 13 when four people were found dead near the campus in a suspected homicide. The four victims were later confirmed to be U of I students, identified as Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee GonCalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20).
Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman
Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
19-year-old WSU student arrested for allegedly running over pedestrians while driving drunk, fleeing the scene
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect, Carmen Fernandez, and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI.
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, November 14, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, November 14, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3225 Missing Person. 00:03:54. Incident Address: N MADISON ST; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of three missing persons.. The subjects were located in Spokane. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3226 Animal...
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow
Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
