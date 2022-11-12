ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State starts Grant Stephens at left tackle in place of injured Jarrett Kingston

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
PULLMAN, WA
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House

The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (U of I) community was rocked on Sunday, Nov. 13 when four people were found dead near the campus in a suspected homicide. The four victims were later confirmed to be U of I students, identified as Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee GonCalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20).
MOSCOW, ID
Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
MOSCOW, ID
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman

Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
PULLMAN, WA
19-year-old WSU student arrested for allegedly running over pedestrians while driving drunk, fleeing the scene

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly running over two pedestrians while driving drunk and then leaving the scene. Pullman Police responded to the crash at the Grove Apartments on Brandi Way around 11:30 Saturday night. A male WSU student and a female were hit by a car which also struck a fire hydrant. The driver fled the scene. Pullman Police located the suspect, Carmen Fernandez, and arrested her for felony vehicular assault, hit and run and DUI.
PULLMAN, WA
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, November 14, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, November 14, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3225 Missing Person. 00:03:54. Incident Address: N MADISON ST; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of three missing persons.. The subjects were located in Spokane. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3226 Animal...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow

Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
MOSCOW, ID

