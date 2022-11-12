ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan saves woman from Snake River in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — A good Samaritan rescued a woman from the frigid waters of the Snake River on Saturday morning after she drove off of the boat dock near the John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The fire department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge around 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of a woman who had driven a vehicle into the river, the Idaho Falls Fire Department news release said.

Authorities believe the woman drove her vehicle off the boat dock intentionally, though she was able to get out of the vehicle.

A good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist the woman back to the riverbank, risking freezing water conditions and outside temperatures that were also below freezing, the fire department said.

Emergency medical personnel from the fire department rendered aid and transported the woman to the hospital in stable condition for a mental health evaluation and additional assistance, authorities said.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the individual who risked their own life to save another,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “We are incredibly thankful both parties involved were able to make it out of the freezing water safely.”

There were no other individuals or vehicles involved in the incident. Hendrickson’s Towing removed the fully submerged vehicle from the Snake River.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office customarily do not provide public information on incidents involving an attempted suicide out of respect for the person in crisis and their loved ones, among other reasons. Information is being provided in this case due to the nature of the incident and the number of people in the area who may have questions and concerns about the large law enforcement and IFFD presence along the Snake River.

Suicide resources are available by calling or texting 988 or chatting with a live person at 988lifeline.org .

In Idaho, suicide and crisis assistance can be accessed by calling the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 208-398-4357. People can also access a national crisis text line by texting “HELLO” to 741741. More information is available by visiting nimh.nih.gov/suicideprevention .

GCGsGal
3d ago

I pray she gets proper help and will see a path forward. God bless.

