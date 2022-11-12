ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints

After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: The highs and lows from the season’s first half, and what to watch in the second half

Just like last year, the Ravens have started 6-3. Just like last year, the Ravens enter the second half of their season with promising playoff hopes — a 97.4% chance of advancing to the postseason, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. But the Ravens started last year 8-3 and still missed out. This year, there can be no looking ahead. “It guarantees us six wins, I know that,” coach John ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

JUST IN: Panthers QB Plan vs Ravens Changes

Friday morning Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that PJ Walker would continue to be the starting quarterback when they head to Baltimore for a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens. That plan has now changed. Wilks told the media Monday morning that Walker had an MRI and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
The Baltimore Sun

10 stats that have defined the Ravens’ 2022 season, from elite blocking to unique personnel

The Ravens didn’t have to play anyone in Week 10, a relief after nine mostly hectic, consistently draining weeks. So during their bye, as players rested and recuperated ahead of the season’s second half, Ravens coaches went back to studying themselves. “You get a couple extra days to just kind of look at yourself and see where you think you’re strong, where you’re weak, see if you have any ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Harbaugh Cautiously Optimistic About Ravens Injured Players Returning

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is encouraged about the prospects of getting back key injured players for the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle), and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were each dealing with injuries that kept them out of the games leading up to the bye week.
