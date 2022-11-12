ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters

St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Librarian awarded

MIO – Amy Knepp, Oscoda County librarian, was honored last week with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Librarian Association. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and...
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader

With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI

