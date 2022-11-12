Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Ivy the Aussie paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
theScore
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
theScore
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
theScore
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
theScore
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Puts on show to defeat Panthers
Skinner allowed two goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers. Skinner was tested early and often, but he held his ground and the Oilers' offense took care of the rest. The win snapped a two-game mini-slump for the 24-year-old goalie. He improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .932 save percentage through seven contests this season. With Jack Campbell still struggling to find his game, Skinner's opportunities to play should remain wide open. The Oilers have a light week ahead, hosting the Kings on Wednesday and the Golden Knights on Saturday.
No. 24 Texas A&M anticipates physical matchup with Murray State
It took just two games for Texas A&M to achieve something that hadn’t happened to the Aggies in more than
theScore
5-star big man Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
Baye Fall, a five-star center out of Colorado, committed to Arkansas for the 2023 cycle Tuesday. The Senegal-born big is the No. 20 overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for next year's class. He's the third-ranked prospect in his position, and the top recruit out of Colorado. "I think it's...
theScore
Henderson dealing with back injury, aims to play in Tour Championship
Brooke Henderson announced Tuesday that she is currently dealing with an upper-back injury but still hopes to play in the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship this week in Florida. "After withdrawing from last week's event due to an injury in my upper back, it was recommended that I rest...
theScore
USC lands top prospect Juju Watkins
Juju Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in ESPNW's 2023 rankings, has committed to Southern California. Watkins picked USC over other finalists Stanford and South Carolina, according to ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. The 17-year-old is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, the current Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in California, and a member of the defending state champions at Sierra Canyon High School.
theScore
No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 1 recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on social media Monday. The 6-foot-3 combo guard had narrowed his list of suitors to the Wildcats and Louisville, as he has ties to both schools. DJ's father, Dajuan Wagner Sr., played for...
theScore
Panthers to start Mayfield vs. Ravens as Walker nurses ankle injury
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 over P.J. Walker, who's dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sam Darnold will serve as Carolina's backup. Mayfield started the first five games...
theScore
Banton's career night helps Raptors top Pistons
Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points after being inserted into the starting lineup for the first time this season, as the Toronto Raptors took down the Detroit Pistons 115-111 on Monday night. Down four key rotation players in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa, Toronto...
theScore
Embiid scores NBA season-high 59 points in historic performance vs. Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on one of the greatest individual performances in regular-season history on Sunday night, dropping 59 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz. Embiid is the first player to put up such an elaborate stat line...
theScore
Cardinals release RB Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Monday. Arizona's decision to release the third-yard halfback appeared to catch Benjamin by surprise, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Benjamin started three games this season when starter James Conner and backup Darrel Williams were both sidelined due to...
theScore
Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
theScore
Report: Cardinals' Ertz out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Initial reports indicated Ertz was facing a multi-week absence but still needed to undergo tests to...
theScore
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks battle for top spot
The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. This week, we're taking stock of the field at the one-month mark of the season. 1. Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) Milwaukee's depth is paying dividends following recent injuries to its stars. Jevon Carter dropped a career-high 36 points...
theScore
Report: Eagles' Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The injury isn't expected to end Goedert's season, Garafolo adds. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on...
theScore
Report: Colts' Leonard undergoes season-ending back surgery
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent season-ending back surgery Tuesday, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There's optimism that this latest procedure will permanently fix the ongoing issues, Rapoport adds. The star defender is currently on injured reserve. The 29-year-old was ruled out of last week's win over the...
Comments / 0