3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
theScore
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
What history tells us about these Tennessee Titans — and the ugly truth about their offense
The Tennessee Titans are averaging 18.4 points per game. Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, there have been 140 cases where a team scored 18.4 points per game or fewer. Just two of those 140 teams (1.43%) made the playoffs: the 2016 Houston Texans and the 2005 Chicago Bears.
theScore
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
theScore
Report: Eagles' Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The injury isn't expected to end Goedert's season, Garafolo adds. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on...
theScore
Cardinals release RB Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Monday. Arizona's decision to release the third-yard halfback appeared to catch Benjamin by surprise, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Benjamin started three games this season when starter James Conner and backup Darrel Williams were both sidelined due to...
theScore
Murray, Stafford both inactive for Cardinals-Rams game
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are inactive for their teams' matchup Sunday. Colt McCoy will start in place of Murray, while John Wolford gets the start for L.A. Murray entered Week 10 as a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury. He was...
theScore
CFB Week 12 big games: TCU lives, searching for Pac-12 survivors
Sometimes, the best bet is the one you don't make. There wasn't enough interest in undefeated TCU to pull Texas down under a touchdown, so we passed on the game. That was for the best since TCU won outright, and it was a miserable game to have to watch with focus. That shouldn't be the case for a trio of interesting matchups this week, but then again, we thought TCU-Texas was going to be an explosive offensive affair.
theScore
Report: Kupp sustained high ankle sprain vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A timeline for his recovery has not yet been reported, but Schefter's sources added that the prognosis "doesn't look good." Kupp had just three catches...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds, for Week 11, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Cooper Kupp, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu...
theScore
Report: Colts' Leonard undergoes season-ending back surgery
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent season-ending back surgery Tuesday, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There's optimism that this latest procedure will permanently fix the ongoing issues, Rapoport adds. The star defender is currently on injured reserve. The 29-year-old was ruled out of last week's win over the...
theScore
Rodgers calls for NFL to mandate grass fields to protect players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL needs to change all of its playing surfaces to natural grass. "I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it'd be a good step in the right direction toward player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 11 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 11.
theScore
Kupp suffers ankle injury, reportedly avoided 'worse-case scenario'
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After trainers briefly attended to him on the sideline, Kupp walked to the locker room. The Rams announced the star pass-catcher was doubtful to return, and he remained out for the rest of the game.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 10 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Even at 7-1 heading into this week, it was difficult to believe in the Vikings. Their only quality win came against a Dolphins team playing without Tua Tagovailoa, while the majority of their victories - which were against inferior competition - were a lot closer than they needed to be.
theScore
Rams' Kupp to be placed on IR ahead of ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is being placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kupp is scheduled to have surgery to repair the ailment on Wednesday and will miss at least four weeks,...
theScore
Brady jokes about joining CFL after becoming 1st QB to win in 4 countries
Tom Brady's global dominance continued Sunday as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, becoming the first quarterback to win a game in four different countries. Given his success on the international stage, Brady believes he would fare well should he...
theScore
Top 5 unchanged, LSU jumps to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings
4 TCU 10-0 4 Oregon's loss at home saw the Ducks fall out of the No. 6 slot to No. 12, with LSU taking their place after the Tigers beat Arkansas. Brian Kelly's outfit clinched the SEC West with the victory and is guaranteed to face the top-ranked Bulldogs in the conference title game in early December. Should LSU win out, the Tigers would be poised to be the first two-loss team in the history of the CFP to make the semifinals.
