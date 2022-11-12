ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

What Not to Say to Your Grieving Friend

Death and grief make us uncomfortable. It's hard to know what to say to a griever, and it can be even harder to know what not to say. Being present and bearing witness to your friend's pain is just as important as having the right words. When I was in...
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him

It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
TEXAS STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Newsweek

'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts

A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
Newsweek

Gran Backed for Not Wanting 'Lovely' 8-Year-Old Granddaughter to Visit

A frustrated grandparent has asked Mumsnet for advice after believing that their granddaughter's mother and family are taking advantage of the grandparent's kindness. In the post, user ParsleyorCoriander explains that they have a "lovely" 8-year-old granddaughter "who lives with her mum and extended family abroad. My son/her father has limited contact (complex reasons) but I am paying financial support on his behalf and visit 2-3 times a year (staying in hotels - they would not have room to host me). I get on well with Alice on a 121 basis and spend a lot of time together when I'm visiting."
pethelpful.com

Family's Patience With Their New Rescue Dog Totally Made Our Day

Before you bring home a rescue dog, it's important to know what to expect throughout the process--just like Brittany and her family did! For this mama of four human children who goes by @kinzkrew on TikTok, having the patience and time to accept a new family member exactly as they are made all the difference for sweet little Annie. As you've likely guessed--she's their new rescue pup!
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescued Beagle 'Finding His Voice' Makes Us So Happy

Oftentimes rescue animals are timid when going to their foster homes and even their forever homes. They've been through so much trauma that it takes some time to get warmed up. But before you know it, they'll find their voice, literally. A Beagle named Ash was rescued from very terrible...

