ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day

When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite

Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy