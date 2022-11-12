ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

ESPN

Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56

LOS ANGELES --  Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures  including all five starters  and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.
ESPN

UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS --  EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLVs first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. I couldn't...
