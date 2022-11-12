ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Feels ‘Old as Mold’ Now That ‘Hunger Games’ Has a Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence has no appetite for feeling “old as mold” when it comes to a “Hunger Games” revival. The Academy Award winner revealed in a New York Times profile that she never expected to be around when beloved franchise “The Hunger Games” would be remade. The series currently landed a prequel film, titled “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie

Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
Primetimer

50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19

The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
E! News

Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That

Watch: Happy 47th Birthday Freddie Prinze Jr. -- Look Back!. We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999. Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.
E! News

Viola Davis Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Nomination

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis just found herself one step closer to an exclusive award-winning circle. The Suicide Squad star just secured her first Grammy award nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her 2022 memoir Finding Me. If she wins, Viola will join the small group of EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—winners as its 18th member.
Daily Beast

Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, receiving one of Hollywood’s highest honors as her name was ingrained in the iconic pavement. Applegate was originally slated to receive the honor in 2020, but was waylaid by the pandemic. Then, tragedy struck when she received a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease in spring 2021. During an emotional speech accepting the star, Applegate broke down in tears, telling fans “I love you [all] so much” and expressing thanks for her daughter and her continued support through her diagnosis. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” the Emmy Award-winner said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

