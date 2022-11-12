Read full article on original website
Related
'Happy Days' star Linda Purl recalls Henry Winkler's emotional meeting with a terminally ill child as Fonzie
Linda Purl is starring in the new drama "Paul's Promise." It's based on the real story of Paul Holderfield, a firefighter-turned-pastor during the Civil Rights movement of the '60s.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Henry Winkler explains the trick that allowed him to transform into The Fonz
Henry Winkler credits landing the role of Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to an accent he made up on the spot during his "Happy Days" audition.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Jennifer Lawrence says she's no longer playing Elizabeth Holmes after watching Amanda Seyfried's performance in 'The Dropout'
Jennifer Lawrence thought Amanda Seyfried's performance as Elizabeth Holmes was "terrific." Lawrence told a New York Times reporter she's no longer going to play Holmes in an upcoming movie. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it," Lawrence said. You will not be seeing Jennifer...
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Jennifer Lawrence Feels ‘Old as Mold’ Now That ‘Hunger Games’ Has a Reboot
Jennifer Lawrence has no appetite for feeling “old as mold” when it comes to a “Hunger Games” revival. The Academy Award winner revealed in a New York Times profile that she never expected to be around when beloved franchise “The Hunger Games” would be remade. The series currently landed a prequel film, titled “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.
Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie
Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19
The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That
Watch: Happy 47th Birthday Freddie Prinze Jr. -- Look Back!. We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999. Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.
Lindsay Lohan Wants To Do a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she’s on board with reprising her role in a sequel to the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan told the talk show host, “I was on set filming at the time,...
Lindsay Lohan Calls out Tina Fey When Asked About 'Mean Girls' Sequel
The actress said on Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that a sequel was "in Tina Fey's hands and Lorne Michaels," the movie's creative team.
Viola Davis Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Nomination
Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis just found herself one step closer to an exclusive award-winning circle. The Suicide Squad star just secured her first Grammy award nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her 2022 memoir Finding Me. If she wins, Viola will join the small group of EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—winners as its 18th member.
Daily Beast
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, receiving one of Hollywood’s highest honors as her name was ingrained in the iconic pavement. Applegate was originally slated to receive the honor in 2020, but was waylaid by the pandemic. Then, tragedy struck when she received a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease in spring 2021. During an emotional speech accepting the star, Applegate broke down in tears, telling fans “I love you [all] so much” and expressing thanks for her daughter and her continued support through her diagnosis. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” the Emmy Award-winner said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”
Comments / 0