Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, receiving one of Hollywood’s highest honors as her name was ingrained in the iconic pavement. Applegate was originally slated to receive the honor in 2020, but was waylaid by the pandemic. Then, tragedy struck when she received a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease in spring 2021. During an emotional speech accepting the star, Applegate broke down in tears, telling fans “I love you [all] so much” and expressing thanks for her daughter and her continued support through her diagnosis. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” the Emmy Award-winner said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

1 DAY AGO