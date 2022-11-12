How Proud Dad Jason Momoa Got His Daughter Lola Involved In New Netflix Movie Slumberland

Jason Momoa is best known for his badass roles , but the truth is, the guy has a big heart. He never misses an opportunity to rave about his beautiful family, which is precisely what he did while promoting his newest Netflix film, the gorgeous and dreamlike Slumberland . On a recent red carpet event, The Aquaman actor set the stage for his daughter Lola to tell an adorable story of her involvement in the movie.

While being interviewed by E! Insider, Momoa, stepped aside to let his daughter explain how she and her friends choreographed a dance routine to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," which her father loved and included in the film. She said:

Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now’ by Dua Lipa, and then my dad loved the dance, so he put it in the movie.

The Game of Thrones actor practically brims with pride for his daughter while he tag-teams the charming behind-the-scenes anecdote. Momoa says he insisted she teach the dance to him and his young costar, Marlow Barkley, who also loved the dance. The actor said:

She [Lola] does a lot of dances… Marlow loved it [the dance], she dances, so we put it in as a little dream sequence. I'm gonna post it. I'm gonna post it of her teaching us. I'll put it out soon.

That's one way to get your kids interested in your work, though I can't imagine it's all that difficult when your job involves being on sets of big-budget movies! Jason Momoa did share some videos on his Instagram of his daughter teaching him and the young lead actress her dance moves. He also posted a slew of behind-the-scenes looks at Slumberland , but the two videos of the cast learning the dance are the most delightful. Check it out:

The interviewer didn't miss an opportunity to ask the actor about "showcasing his birthday suit" and his personality. Momoa recently made headlines after showing off his butt while wearing a traditional Hawaiian moa. However, Momoa was quick to correct the narrative and say he doesn't feel like he's showcasing anything but is just putting himself out there, and that's who he is.

I don't know that I like showcasing my personality. I just, like, put it out there. It's just who I am. [turning to Lola] Your father is pretty silly. Everyone is like, "you're like this," "you're like that," and I'm like, "no, I'm not… I'm more like Flip" [his Slumberland character].

His daughter quickly agreed, saying watching her father as Flip was like him in real life. Slumberland is a Netflix adaptation of Winsor McKay's Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strip and a reimagining of the 1989 animated film of the same name, released in America by Disney.

You can see Momoa showing off his silly side in this children's movie when it comes to streaming on November 18th.