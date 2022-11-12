ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How Proud Dad Jason Momoa Got His Daughter Lola Involved In New Netflix Movie Slumberland

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434D8a_0j8kEtiY00

Jason Momoa is best known for his badass roles , but the truth is, the guy has a big heart. He never misses an opportunity to rave about his beautiful family, which is precisely what he did while promoting his newest Netflix film, the gorgeous and dreamlike Slumberland . On a recent red carpet event, The Aquaman actor set the stage for his daughter Lola to tell an adorable story of her involvement in the movie.

While being interviewed by E! Insider, Momoa, stepped aside to let his daughter explain how she and her friends choreographed a dance routine to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," which her father loved and included in the film. She said:

Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now’ by Dua Lipa, and then my dad loved the dance, so he put it in the movie.

The Game of Thrones actor practically brims with pride for his daughter while he tag-teams the charming behind-the-scenes anecdote. Momoa says he insisted she teach the dance to him and his young costar, Marlow Barkley, who also loved the dance. The actor said:

She [Lola] does a lot of dances… Marlow loved it [the dance], she dances, so we put it in as a little dream sequence. I'm gonna post it. I'm gonna post it of her teaching us. I'll put it out soon.

That's one way to get your kids interested in your work, though I can't imagine it's all that difficult when your job involves being on sets of big-budget movies! Jason Momoa did share some videos on his Instagram of his daughter teaching him and the young lead actress her dance moves. He also posted a slew of behind-the-scenes looks at Slumberland , but the two videos of the cast learning the dance are the most delightful. Check it out:

The interviewer didn't miss an opportunity to ask the actor about "showcasing his birthday suit" and his personality. Momoa recently made headlines after showing off his butt while wearing a traditional Hawaiian moa. However, Momoa was quick to correct the narrative and say he doesn't feel like he's showcasing anything but is just putting himself out there, and that's who he is.

I don't know that I like showcasing my personality. I just, like, put it out there. It's just who I am. [turning to Lola] Your father is pretty silly. Everyone is like, "you're like this," "you're like that," and I'm like, "no, I'm not… I'm more like Flip" [his Slumberland character].

His daughter quickly agreed, saying watching her father as Flip was like him in real life. Slumberland is a Netflix adaptation of Winsor McKay's Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strip and a reimagining of the 1989 animated film of the same name, released in America by Disney.

You can see Momoa showing off his silly side in this children's movie when it comes to streaming on November 18th. All you need is a Netflix subscription . In the meantime, if you're planning your next movie theater experience, consider checking out our schedule of 2022 movie releases .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids

Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
40K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy