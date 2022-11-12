ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

BBC

Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
BBC

Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC

Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC

Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed

Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
BBC

Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer

It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC

ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin

Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...

