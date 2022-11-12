Read full article on original website
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
England v New Zealand: Eddie Jones recalls Will Stuart & Adam Radwan to training squad
Bath prop Will Stuart and Newcastle wing Adam Radwan have been recalled to England's training squad for Saturday's match against New Zealand. Stuart, 26, has recovered from a knee injury picked up in October while Radwan, 24, has been given a chance to add to his two England caps. Owen...
Australia rout Papua New Guinea with 15 tries in Women’s World Cup semi-final
Australia’s Isabelle Kelly and Emma Tonagato scored hat-tricks of tries as their side powered past Papua New Guinea 82-0
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
Turkey v Scotland: 'Important test' as Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay is lined up to debut for Steve Clarke's side
Venue: Diyarbakir Stadyumu, Diyarbakir Date: Wednesday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW, Extra & Digital, live text on BBC Sport online. Scotland take on Turkey on Wednesday in the hope that a friendly examination in a testing environment will stand them in good...
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
