ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State starts Grant Stephens at left tackle in place of injured Jarrett Kingston

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Analysis: After Kalen DeBoer delivered a program-defining win at Oregon, what will Washington do next?

On Tuesday morning, Edefuan Ulofoshio set the stakes. “It’s a program-defining game,” said the redshirt junior linebacker and leader, four days before UW traveled to Oregon for the first time since 2018. “Whatever coach comes in here … Pac-12 championships, yeah, those are great. But it’s how we play against Oregon that’s ultimately it. If you win against Oregon, they’ll love you forever. If you don’t, you might not be here anymore.”
EUGENE, OR
KHQ Right Now

Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

A look into the lives lost after 4 students killed near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho - While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho - Statements from the Latah County coroner on Tuesday shed additional light on the alleged homicide of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. “Gruesome. I’ve never seen anything like this in the 16 years I’ve been in this position,” said Cathy Mabbutt, the Latah County Coroner who is investigating the four UI bodies.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy