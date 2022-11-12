Washington State starts Grant Stephens at left tackle in place of injured Jarrett Kingston

On Tuesday morning, Edefuan Ulofoshio set the stakes. “It’s a program-defining game,” said the redshirt junior linebacker and leader, four days before UW traveled to Oregon for the first time since 2018. “Whatever coach comes in here … Pac-12 championships, yeah, those are great. But it’s how we play against Oregon that’s ultimately it. If you win against Oregon, they’ll love you forever. If you don’t, you might not be here anymore.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO