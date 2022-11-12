Make your winter getaways a breeze with these expert tips and tricks for your next trip from Logan International Airport. Peak travel days this Thanksgiving are expected to be the Friday before Thanksgiving, November 18 and the Sunday following the holiday November 27. And in fact, on Delta alone, the airline estimates they will fly nearly the same number of passengers as they did during the same period in 2019. It is safe to say that travel is back in force this holiday season. So if you are flying from Logan this season, use our tips below to make your vacations a breeze. And if you need some destination inspiration, check out our guide to the best Thanksgiving getaways and our guide to what to pack this fall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO