Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered during his rookie season. Then again, who could blame the second-round draft pick out...
