Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
und.com
Notre Dame, Northwestern to meet in mid-week matchup
EVANSTON, Ill. — Fresh off of a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, which included a 90-79 Saturday win over California in the first ever Citi Shamrock Classic, Notre Dame will be back on the road on Wednesday to take on Northwestern (1-1) in Evanston. Led...
und.com
Game 3 Preview: In-State Battle Wages in Purcell
Irish vs Screaming Eagles | Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 8 pm ET | Purcell Pavilion. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will look to build off its 2-0 start when they compete in three games over six days. Up first, the Fighting Irish will challenge Southern Indiana (1-1) on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. ET inside Purcell Pavilion. It’ll mark the first time these two programs have met.
und.com
Top-five guard Hannah Hidalgo signs with Notre Dame
The 2023 class will be one to remember for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, who added the No. 5 recruit in the group on Tuesday. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has signed with the Irish, becoming the third player to make the pledge to Notre Dame in the last week. She chose to make South Bend her home over Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCF.
und.com
Irish Send Three to Bronco Super Classic
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team sent a trio of competitors to the Bronco Super Classic in Kalamazoo this past weekend. Olivia Maria Castedo, Alex Kuo and Sydney Sforzo all competed in the event. Kuo dominated in her final event of the fall, winning all three of her matches in the event.
und.com
Laszewski Earns ACC Player of the Week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its first Player of the Week and it was none other than Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski picking up the honor. It marked the first of his five-year career. The 6-10 forward out of Jupiter, Florida, averaged 21 points and...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Creighton-Nebraska game proves basketball is catching up to volleyball
It’s the Ladies’ State. Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams tip off Tuesday at Sokol Arena. And the two programs offer the chance for the kind of competitive thriller that the men’s series rarely delivers. Creighton is ranked No. 20, Nebraska comes in at No. 22....
und.com
Irish Take Top Spot at Bonita Bay Classic
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team hit the road for a three-day event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. The Fighting Irish took part in a dual-meet style competition, finishing the weekend a combined 8-3 in doubles and 13-8 in singles action.
und.com
Miles, Westbeld earn spots on prestigious Wooden Award Watch List
Two of Notre Dame’s finest continue to play big roles in the national conversation. On Tuesday, the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is composed of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
und.com
(RV) Irish Close Out Penguins Late in 88-81 Victory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – After the opening week of play of the 2022-23 season, the (RV) Notre Dame men’s basketball team (2-0) is certainly battle-tested in late-game situations. On Sunday inside Purcell Pavilion, the Fighting Irish made their final six shots from the field to close out Youngstown State (2-1), 88-81. The Irish used a balanced attack with five players finishing in double figures, led by Dane Goodwin’s 20-point performance. Nate Laszewski recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Husker support staff on edge after the recent firings of coaches
In the wake of Scott Frost’s dismissal, some of the 20 to 30 members of the football team support staff are wondering if their days are numbered. This includes people like analysts, graduate assistants, equipment managers, recruiters, the strength staff, nutritionists, and athletic trainers/doctors. These are the people behind the scenes that don’t get a lot, if any, attention or credit but make everything happen day-to-day.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (11.14.22)
November 14, 2022: Watch LIVE as #18 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Boston College. November 14, 2022: Watch LIVE as #18 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Boston College.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
Comments / 0