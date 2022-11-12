ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in win

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvr4t_0j8k86Et00

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2022 (AM) 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Chabot for the tying goal.

In the third period, Giroux, while quarterbacking the power play, made a pass off the end boards to DeBrincat on the far side of the net, who jammed it in for his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Giroux has 14 points in 14 games with the Senators after signing with them in the offseason.

DeBrincat netted his first goal also on a power play. Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk set him up with a well-executed tic-tac-toe pass that found DeBrincat alone at the side of the net for an easy tap-in tally.

Stutzle added an empty-net goal and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Senators, who won for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Kevin Hayes broke the ice with his third goal of the season in the first period, banging home the rebound of a Travis Konecny shot to give the Flyers an early lead. But Talbot was stout the rest of the way, besting Flyers' goalie Carter Hart. Hart had 23 saves and has allowed six goals in his last two starts after yielding just 16 in his first seven appearances.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the New York Islanders on Monday.

Flyers: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Pavelski, Oettinger lead Sharks over Flyers 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing.Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its last seven contests. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Flyers lose to Blue Jackets in overtime for 4th straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss.Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning goal and second OT score this season."It was 3-on-1, and I just was ready," Gavrikov said. "I had only one option. If I get the puck, I have to shoot."Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.Who knows, had the Steelers snagged Hurts with the 49th overall pick in 2020 and groomed him as a successor to Ben Roethlisberger, maybe they wouldn't be 2-6 and already playing for next season.At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie surprises fans at tailgate before MNF game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders, owner Jeffrey Lurie surprised tailgaters outside Lincoln Financial Field.It was chaos the second Lurie's caravan of golf carts pulled up in the middle of the parking lot.The Birds' owner swapped his usual suit and tie for a hoodie, and for a few moments, he was just one of the fans."We saw an Eagles helmet arrive in the tailgate area of the parking lot," Eagles fan Scott Sigman said.He's the ultimate Eagles tailgate party-crasher."I was like, 'Who is back there?'" Ray Pennacchia said. Lurie surprised fans ahead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy