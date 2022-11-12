ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 91

Truth over facts
3d ago

This is ridiculous!! if you want to be Christian then you should live by the word of God to the best of your ability. Being gay and prideful goes against the Bible and God's teachings.

Reply(17)
45
Cindy Wilson
3d ago

No No, God says a union is between a man and woman, not two of the same sex. if the church decides to participate in such blasphemy, they will likely be judged!! sick!!

Reply
19
Carla Reavis
3d ago

They do not know God's teaching at all. They are not a real church, just playing church. You can't choose to believe which parts of the Bible that you want to and leave the others out. They're just conforming to the world. They'll find out the truth that judgment, but then it will be too late

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.

While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

Small towns getting some upgrades thanks to grants

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Municipal Association of South Carolina has granted 12 towns with $25,000 dollars each to work on economic development plans they believe will have a positive impact on their communities. "So We have a park here that's here in town, where kids can go and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
neusenews.com

Smart Politics, Smarter Policy: A Republican Child Tax Credit would benefit all of North Carolina

Former Lenoir County Deputy Clerk, Wife and Mother. Raising children at any time is no easy task, especially considering the financial burden parents face. The past few years, however, have been especially difficult for families in North Carolina and across the country. With inflation as it is, rising prices on everything from gas to groceries have placed an extraordinary strain on household finances.
WASHINGTON STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy