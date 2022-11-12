Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Lakers still pushing to acquire a familiar trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help that they can get this season with the team getting off to an awful 3-10 start. If it was not for Dyson Daniels and a miracle Matt Ryan buzzer-beater, this Lakers team would be 2-11. Regardless, the New Orleans Pelicans still like their chances of getting a top pick in 2023.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Rob Pelinka Was Reportedly Spotted On A Flight To Indianapolis And Buddy Hield Seemingly Got Some Exciting News
This could be big for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market
The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.
"So now you're gonna hit that?!" — when Shaq took shots at 3 former teammates for becoming sharpshooters and winning titles
Shaq needed floor spacers, which Danny Green, Boris Diaw, and Steve Kerr were not when they were teammates with the legendary big man.
Dirk Nowitzki Instantly Revealed His Pick In The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate
Dirk Nowitzki had a quick response when asked to pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"
Karl Malone is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history but he was also one of the roughest players of his generation.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
Shaquille O’Neal Takes Major Shot At Victor Wembenyama
The 2023 NBA Draft could be a special one. Generational talents are expected to declare for the draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The two faced off a few weeks ago in an exhibition for the G League and put on a show while they were on the court.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers assign Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, Kendrick Nunn to South Bay
The Lakers announced on Tuesday morning that they assigned the trio of Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, and Kendrick Nunn to the South Bay Lakers to take part in a practice and scrimmage with the G League franchise. All three were be recalled following the morning practice. For Bryant and...
Comments / 0