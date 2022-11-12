ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
FanSided

Lakers still pushing to acquire a familiar trade target

The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help that they can get this season with the team getting off to an awful 3-10 start. If it was not for Dyson Daniels and a miracle Matt Ryan buzzer-beater, this Lakers team would be 2-11. Regardless, the New Orleans Pelicans still like their chances of getting a top pick in 2023.
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market

The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.

