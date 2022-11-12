Read full article on original website
Police shoot, kill 36-year-old Redwood City man after 'domestic violence incident'
A 36-year-old man is dead after five Redwood City police officers opened fire on him following a "domestic violence incident" on El Camino Real and Maple Street Tuesday. Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Redwood City police dispatch received a 911 call in which a woman could be heard in distress, her voice emotional and elevated, said Redwood City Chief Dan Mulholland during a press briefing. Although the woman was not responding to the operator, police were able to locate the woman using cell tower triangulation, Mulholland said.
Redwood City leaders discussing legal options as possible lawsuit against ban on gun retail looms
A gun rights foundation has warned it may take legal action against Redwood City if city officials don’t reverse a recently approved moratorium on gun retail. Just four days after the council unanimously voted to establish a moratorium on stores selling firearms or ammunition for an initial 45 days, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), a Washington-based firearm advocacy nonprofit, sent a letter to the city, advising the city to remove the temporary ban or face litigation.
Just two votes separate Sturken, Becker in Redwood City district 2 race
If one ever needs proof that the saying “every vote counts” is true, one need not look further than Redwood City’s district 2 city council race. Just shy of two votes, Chris Sturken, planning commissioner and LGBTQ commissioner, has been slowly catching up to his opponent Margaret Becker, chair of the Housing and Human Concerns Committee, who came out on Election Night with a slight lead.
'Bird flu' has been found in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties' wildlife
A virus that is nearly 100% fatal to birds has been sweeping through the Bay Area with the fall migration and is reaching record-breaking levels throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 49 million birds in the U.S., most domestic poultry,...
Prohibition rum runners and deadly shipwrecks: Pescadero’s Pigeon Point Lighthouse turns 150
A lighthouse that has stood sentinel over San Mateo County’s rugged coast since the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant is turning 150 this month, a milestone anniversary that was recognized at a celebration over the weekend. The 115-foot tall Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero – among the tallest lighthouses...
