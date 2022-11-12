If one ever needs proof that the saying “every vote counts” is true, one need not look further than Redwood City’s district 2 city council race. Just shy of two votes, Chris Sturken, planning commissioner and LGBTQ commissioner, has been slowly catching up to his opponent Margaret Becker, chair of the Housing and Human Concerns Committee, who came out on Election Night with a slight lead.

